Orange, CA
8334 E Hillsdale Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:50 PM

8334 E Hillsdale Drive

8334 East Hillsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8334 East Hillsdale Drive, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in the prestigious gated community of Hillsdale in East Orange! MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE with BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED Master Bath. High ceiling formal dining and living room overlook the spacious backyard. A huge gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and nook, pantry and a family room & fire place. Second floor offers 3 bedrooms, one bath and a oversize loft. 3 car garage with lots of extra storage. Walking distance to Irvine Regional Park and Santiago Canyon College. Easy access to shops, schools, freeways, beaches and airport. Don't miss this classic home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8334 E Hillsdale Drive have any available units?
8334 E Hillsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8334 E Hillsdale Drive have?
Some of 8334 E Hillsdale Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8334 E Hillsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8334 E Hillsdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8334 E Hillsdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8334 E Hillsdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 8334 E Hillsdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8334 E Hillsdale Drive offers parking.
Does 8334 E Hillsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8334 E Hillsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8334 E Hillsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 8334 E Hillsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8334 E Hillsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 8334 E Hillsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8334 E Hillsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8334 E Hillsdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
