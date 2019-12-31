8334 E Hillsdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home located in the prestigious gated community of Hillsdale in East Orange! MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE with BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED Master Bath. High ceiling formal dining and living room overlook the spacious backyard. A huge gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and nook, pantry and a family room & fire place. Second floor offers 3 bedrooms, one bath and a oversize loft. 3 car garage with lots of extra storage. Walking distance to Irvine Regional Park and Santiago Canyon College. Easy access to shops, schools, freeways, beaches and airport. Don't miss this classic home!!