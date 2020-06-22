8204 E Star Pine Road

Amenities

Bright and airy corner lot detached single family home in desirable Santiago Hills. Recently upgraded air conditioning, heating system, air ducts, water heater, copper plumbing and sprinkler control unit. There is a mix of laminate and tile flooring throughout, plantation and custom shutters, recessed lighting, tall baseboards, vaulted ceilings and granite countertops in the kitchen. French doors lead to a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom with double sinks and separate shower stall and tub. The back yard is low maintenance and very private because back neighbor house is a single story. Desirable North-South facing house for natural light throughout the day. Spacious 2 car garage with built in cabinets and driveway. Walking distance to Santiago Hills Park, Chapman Hills Elementary, Santiago Canyon College and neighborhood shopping center. Peters Canyon regional park is only about a 15-minute walk and the Irvine regional park is only about a 5-minute drive.