Orange, CA
8204 E Star Pine Road
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:14 AM

8204 E Star Pine Road

8204 East Star Pine Road
Location

8204 East Star Pine Road, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and airy corner lot detached single family home in desirable Santiago Hills. Recently upgraded air conditioning, heating system, air ducts, water heater, copper plumbing and sprinkler control unit. There is a mix of laminate and tile flooring throughout, plantation and custom shutters, recessed lighting, tall baseboards, vaulted ceilings and granite countertops in the kitchen. French doors lead to a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom with double sinks and separate shower stall and tub. The back yard is low maintenance and very private because back neighbor house is a single story. Desirable North-South facing house for natural light throughout the day. Spacious 2 car garage with built in cabinets and driveway. Walking distance to Santiago Hills Park, Chapman Hills Elementary, Santiago Canyon College and neighborhood shopping center. Peters Canyon regional park is only about a 15-minute walk and the Irvine regional park is only about a 5-minute drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8204 E Star Pine Road have any available units?
8204 E Star Pine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8204 E Star Pine Road have?
Some of 8204 E Star Pine Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8204 E Star Pine Road currently offering any rent specials?
8204 E Star Pine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 E Star Pine Road pet-friendly?
No, 8204 E Star Pine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 8204 E Star Pine Road offer parking?
Yes, 8204 E Star Pine Road offers parking.
Does 8204 E Star Pine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8204 E Star Pine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 E Star Pine Road have a pool?
No, 8204 E Star Pine Road does not have a pool.
Does 8204 E Star Pine Road have accessible units?
No, 8204 E Star Pine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 E Star Pine Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8204 E Star Pine Road has units with dishwashers.
