Orange, CA
820 E Palmyra Avenue
Last updated May 17 2019 at 2:15 PM

820 E Palmyra Avenue

820 East Palmyra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

820 East Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Desirable location in Old Town Orange! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, single story house with attached 2 car garage, 1,421 sq. ft. on 6,000 sq. ft. lot. The welcoming front porch and leaded glass entry door are focal points of the front entrance. A large entry puts you in the heart of the home with an open dining area that overlooks the kitchen and functions like a great room. A fireplace compliments the formal living room which flows from entry and dining room. The kitchen features electric cook top, built-in oven, portable microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, breakfast bar, small desk, crisp, white cabinets, tile counters and window overlooking the back yard. The laundry room is between the kitchen and the hallway to the bedrooms. Washer and Dryer are included in the rent! Fruit trees in the back yard along with drought tolerant planter bed provide a beautiful back drop from the covered patio. Dining room table currently in the house (chairs are wrapped in the garage), patio set on front porch and patio table on back patio are included, as is the gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 E Palmyra Avenue have any available units?
820 E Palmyra Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 E Palmyra Avenue have?
Some of 820 E Palmyra Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 E Palmyra Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
820 E Palmyra Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 E Palmyra Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 820 E Palmyra Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 820 E Palmyra Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 820 E Palmyra Avenue does offer parking.
Does 820 E Palmyra Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 E Palmyra Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 E Palmyra Avenue have a pool?
No, 820 E Palmyra Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 820 E Palmyra Avenue have accessible units?
No, 820 E Palmyra Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 820 E Palmyra Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 E Palmyra Avenue has units with dishwashers.
