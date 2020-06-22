820 E Palmyra Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Desirable location in Old Town Orange! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, single story house with attached 2 car garage, 1,421 sq. ft. on 6,000 sq. ft. lot. The welcoming front porch and leaded glass entry door are focal points of the front entrance. A large entry puts you in the heart of the home with an open dining area that overlooks the kitchen and functions like a great room. A fireplace compliments the formal living room which flows from entry and dining room. The kitchen features electric cook top, built-in oven, portable microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, breakfast bar, small desk, crisp, white cabinets, tile counters and window overlooking the back yard. The laundry room is between the kitchen and the hallway to the bedrooms. Washer and Dryer are included in the rent! Fruit trees in the back yard along with drought tolerant planter bed provide a beautiful back drop from the covered patio. Dining room table currently in the house (chairs are wrapped in the garage), patio set on front porch and patio table on back patio are included, as is the gardener.