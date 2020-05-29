7928 E Horseshoe

Amenities

Call Barbara Waldowski 949.307.6220. A Gated Community 3-bedroom HOME with Atrium, Patio and Amenities! Near a cul-de-sac and beautiful green grass area. Enjoy the community pool, spa, tennis court, and horse stables available to lease nearby. Tile floors throughout, gorgeous large trees in front and private backyard patio area off the family room. Enter to vaulted ceilings in a large family room with a fireplace and Dining area. The kitchen has plenty of storage and a dining area. Open the slider to the kitchen dining area and the atrium bring in fresh air and sunshine. Doubles doors lead to the large master bedroom and master bathroom again with vaulted ceilings. The hallway then leads to two bedrooms and a beautiful well-appointed bathroom of that hallway. The garage is oversized with the washer and dryer in garage side area.