Orange, CA
7928 E Horseshoe
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

7928 E Horseshoe

7928 East Horseshoe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7928 East Horseshoe Trail, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Call Barbara Waldowski 949.307.6220. A Gated Community 3-bedroom HOME with Atrium, Patio and Amenities! Near a cul-de-sac and beautiful green grass area. Enjoy the community pool, spa, tennis court, and horse stables available to lease nearby. Tile floors throughout, gorgeous large trees in front and private backyard patio area off the family room. Enter to vaulted ceilings in a large family room with a fireplace and Dining area. The kitchen has plenty of storage and a dining area. Open the slider to the kitchen dining area and the atrium bring in fresh air and sunshine. Doubles doors lead to the large master bedroom and master bathroom again with vaulted ceilings. The hallway then leads to two bedrooms and a beautiful well-appointed bathroom of that hallway. The garage is oversized with the washer and dryer in garage side area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7928 E Horseshoe have any available units?
7928 E Horseshoe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 7928 E Horseshoe have?
Some of 7928 E Horseshoe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7928 E Horseshoe currently offering any rent specials?
7928 E Horseshoe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7928 E Horseshoe pet-friendly?
No, 7928 E Horseshoe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 7928 E Horseshoe offer parking?
Yes, 7928 E Horseshoe offers parking.
Does 7928 E Horseshoe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7928 E Horseshoe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7928 E Horseshoe have a pool?
Yes, 7928 E Horseshoe has a pool.
Does 7928 E Horseshoe have accessible units?
No, 7928 E Horseshoe does not have accessible units.
Does 7928 E Horseshoe have units with dishwashers?
No, 7928 E Horseshoe does not have units with dishwashers.

