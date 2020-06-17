760 North Fern Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Located on a corner lot in a great family neighborhood this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is waiting for you! This home features upgraded flooring throughout, extensive recessed lighting, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, large breezeway between home and garage, tankless water heater, 1 fireplace, central heat and air conditioning and storage shed. Owner pays for gardener. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Tenant pays all utilities. Available immediately. Renters insurance is required. Pets will be considered.