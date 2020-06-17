All apartments in Orange
760 North Fern Street.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 12:29 AM

760 North Fern Street

760 North Fern Street · (714) 202-8100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

760 North Fern Street, Orange, CA 92867

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Located on a corner lot in a great family neighborhood this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is waiting for you! This home features upgraded flooring throughout, extensive recessed lighting, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, large breezeway between home and garage, tankless water heater, 1 fireplace, central heat and air conditioning and storage shed. Owner pays for gardener. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Tenant pays all utilities. Available immediately. Renters insurance is required. Pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 760 North Fern Street have any available units?
760 North Fern Street has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 North Fern Street have?
Some of 760 North Fern Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 North Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
760 North Fern Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 North Fern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 North Fern Street is pet friendly.
Does 760 North Fern Street offer parking?
Yes, 760 North Fern Street does offer parking.
Does 760 North Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 760 North Fern Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 North Fern Street have a pool?
No, 760 North Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 760 North Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 760 North Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 760 North Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 North Fern Street has units with dishwashers.

