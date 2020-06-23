All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

708 E Fairway Drive

708 East Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 East Fairway Drive, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
End of the cul de sac duplex is offering three bedroom; two bath; single story for lease. Wonderful wood floors, updated kitchen with new stove/oven, new dishwasher, and refrigerator included. Lots of windows, light and bright. Sliding glass doors from the living room to the spacious backyard. Cozy gas fireplace. The master has a sliding glass door to the backyard. The interior has been freshly painted. There is a two car garage, includes washer and dryer. Close to Old Town Orange, convenient to shopping, schools, parks, and fwy access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 E Fairway Drive have any available units?
708 E Fairway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 E Fairway Drive have?
Some of 708 E Fairway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 E Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 E Fairway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 E Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 708 E Fairway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 708 E Fairway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 708 E Fairway Drive does offer parking.
Does 708 E Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 E Fairway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 E Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 708 E Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 E Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 E Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 E Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 E Fairway Drive has units with dishwashers.
