708 E Fairway Drive

Amenities
End of the cul de sac duplex is offering three bedroom; two bath; single story for lease. Wonderful wood floors, updated kitchen with new stove/oven, new dishwasher, and refrigerator included. Lots of windows, light and bright. Sliding glass doors from the living room to the spacious backyard. Cozy gas fireplace. The master has a sliding glass door to the backyard. The interior has been freshly painted. There is a two car garage, includes washer and dryer. Close to Old Town Orange, convenient to shopping, schools, parks, and fwy access.