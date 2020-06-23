708 E Fairway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

End of the cul de sac duplex is offering three bedroom; two bath; single story for lease. Wonderful wood floors, updated kitchen with new stove/oven, new dishwasher, and refrigerator included. Lots of windows, light and bright. Sliding glass doors from the living room to the spacious backyard. Cozy gas fireplace. The master has a sliding glass door to the backyard. The interior has been freshly painted. There is a two car garage, includes washer and dryer. Close to Old Town Orange, convenient to shopping, schools, parks, and fwy access.