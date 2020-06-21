6915 Monaco Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Serrano Heights Home with 3 bedrooms + Office - Serrano Heights Home with 3 bedrooms + Office. Plantation shutters throughout; two-tone paint, central air, living and dining area, vaulted ceilings, family room with fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinets, gas cooktop, built-in microwave, and opens to the family room, there's also a den/office and a full bath downstairs. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, bathroom with tile floor, roman tub, and separate shower. There's a large upstairs laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Two car attached garage with remote and direct access into home.



Rent- $3495

Deposit- $3600



(RLNE5840165)