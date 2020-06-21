All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6915 Monaco Pkwy

6915 Monaco Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

6915 Monaco Parkway, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Serrano Heights Home with 3 bedrooms + Office - Serrano Heights Home with 3 bedrooms + Office. Plantation shutters throughout; two-tone paint, central air, living and dining area, vaulted ceilings, family room with fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinets, gas cooktop, built-in microwave, and opens to the family room, there's also a den/office and a full bath downstairs. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, bathroom with tile floor, roman tub, and separate shower. There's a large upstairs laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Two car attached garage with remote and direct access into home.

Rent- $3495
Deposit- $3600

(RLNE5840165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 Monaco Pkwy have any available units?
6915 Monaco Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 Monaco Pkwy have?
Some of 6915 Monaco Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 Monaco Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
6915 Monaco Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 Monaco Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 6915 Monaco Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 6915 Monaco Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 6915 Monaco Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 6915 Monaco Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6915 Monaco Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 Monaco Pkwy have a pool?
No, 6915 Monaco Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 6915 Monaco Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 6915 Monaco Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 Monaco Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 6915 Monaco Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
