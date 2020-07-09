All apartments in Orange
Location

6813 East Canyon Ridge, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom plus bonus room in home in lovely Orange neighborhood. Formal living room with vaulted ceilings and wood floors opens to formal dining room with wonderful view of the backyard. Kitchen is upgraded with large island, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets and opens to dining area with french doors to back patio and family room with gas fireplace. Backyard has view fence and is hardscaped for entertaining. Bedroom with large closet and full bath, laundry room with sink and 3 car attached garage completed the downstairs. Master suite is very spacious with large area for office or sitting area and features 2 sided gas fireplace, balcony to enjoy the views, walk-in closet and large bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms with nice sized closets and vaulted ceilings, hall bath and very large bonus room complete the second floor. Home features Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50month above the rent. To view https:secure.rently.comproperties671803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6813 East Canyon Ridge have any available units?
6813 East Canyon Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 6813 East Canyon Ridge have?
Some of 6813 East Canyon Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6813 East Canyon Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
6813 East Canyon Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 East Canyon Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 6813 East Canyon Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 6813 East Canyon Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 6813 East Canyon Ridge offers parking.
Does 6813 East Canyon Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6813 East Canyon Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 East Canyon Ridge have a pool?
No, 6813 East Canyon Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 6813 East Canyon Ridge have accessible units?
No, 6813 East Canyon Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 East Canyon Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6813 East Canyon Ridge has units with dishwashers.

