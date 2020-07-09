6813 East Canyon Ridge

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom plus bonus room in home in lovely Orange neighborhood. Formal living room with vaulted ceilings and wood floors opens to formal dining room with wonderful view of the backyard. Kitchen is upgraded with large island, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets and opens to dining area with french doors to back patio and family room with gas fireplace. Backyard has view fence and is hardscaped for entertaining. Bedroom with large closet and full bath, laundry room with sink and 3 car attached garage completed the downstairs. Master suite is very spacious with large area for office or sitting area and features 2 sided gas fireplace, balcony to enjoy the views, walk-in closet and large bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms with nice sized closets and vaulted ceilings, hall bath and very large bonus room complete the second floor. Home features Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50month above the rent. To view https:secure.rently.comproperties671803