6438 E Joshua Tree Ave

Light & Bright, Spacious Cul-De-Sac Home for Lease in Orange - The only Mabury Ranch home available at this price! This spacious 2928 square foot 4 bed/3 bath home with a den, downstairs bed and full bath, attached 3-car garage, and added sun room sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on 9600 square feet. With no one behind you, this property boasts privacy and a HUGE backyard is perfect for pets! Pets are permitted (with pet deposit)!



A double door entry welcomes you to this light and bright home. Step down into a grand, formal living room with 2-story ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, and sliding glass doors leading to a large brick patio. A formal dining room neighbors the kitchen for easy access when hosting meals. A beautifully remodeled kitchen features dark wood cabinetry, granite counters, kitchen island, appliances (including fridge!), breakfast nook, and full pantry!



Step down into the family room with a real brick fireplace creating a cozy atmosphere during those cooler winter nights and sliding glass doors opening it up to an added sun room for those warm summer days. A downstairs bedroom is perfect for a guest room, in-laws quarters, or office and a fully laundry room equipped with a sink and cabinet/counter space allows for plenty of storage and space for your linens.



Upstairs find double doors leading to a grand master suite with vaulted ceilings and massive windows letting in plenty of natural sunlight. The master bath features double sinks, bathtub, walk-in shower, privacy door to the toilet, and his and hers walk-in closets.The other 2 upstairs bedrooms are separated by a Jack-and-Jill bath and a den which could be used as the perfect playroom, office space, or a lounging/gaming area.



A massive backyard is great for hosting summer BBQs or relaxing and gardening in one of 3 large garden beds. A peaceful neighborhood with wide streets and no through traffic couldn't be more desirable. Entirely repainted, with new flooring, this well-kept, spacious home is an oasis with a wrap around yard and all the privacy you could ask for!

*Additional deposit of $500 per pet



