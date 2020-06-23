All apartments in Orange
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

6438 E Joshua Tree Ave

6438 East Joshua Tree Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6438 East Joshua Tree Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light & Bright, Spacious Cul-De-Sac Home for Lease in Orange - The only Mabury Ranch home available at this price! This spacious 2928 square foot 4 bed/3 bath home with a den, downstairs bed and full bath, attached 3-car garage, and added sun room sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on 9600 square feet. With no one behind you, this property boasts privacy and a HUGE backyard is perfect for pets! Pets are permitted (with pet deposit)!

A double door entry welcomes you to this light and bright home. Step down into a grand, formal living room with 2-story ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, and sliding glass doors leading to a large brick patio. A formal dining room neighbors the kitchen for easy access when hosting meals. A beautifully remodeled kitchen features dark wood cabinetry, granite counters, kitchen island, appliances (including fridge!), breakfast nook, and full pantry!

Step down into the family room with a real brick fireplace creating a cozy atmosphere during those cooler winter nights and sliding glass doors opening it up to an added sun room for those warm summer days. A downstairs bedroom is perfect for a guest room, in-laws quarters, or office and a fully laundry room equipped with a sink and cabinet/counter space allows for plenty of storage and space for your linens.

Upstairs find double doors leading to a grand master suite with vaulted ceilings and massive windows letting in plenty of natural sunlight. The master bath features double sinks, bathtub, walk-in shower, privacy door to the toilet, and his and hers walk-in closets.The other 2 upstairs bedrooms are separated by a Jack-and-Jill bath and a den which could be used as the perfect playroom, office space, or a lounging/gaming area.

A massive backyard is great for hosting summer BBQs or relaxing and gardening in one of 3 large garden beds. A peaceful neighborhood with wide streets and no through traffic couldn't be more desirable. Entirely repainted, with new flooring, this well-kept, spacious home is an oasis with a wrap around yard and all the privacy you could ask for!
*Additional deposit of $500 per pet

(RLNE4017131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave have any available units?
6438 E Joshua Tree Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave have?
Some of 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6438 E Joshua Tree Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave offers parking.
Does 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave have a pool?
No, 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave have accessible units?
No, 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6438 E Joshua Tree Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
