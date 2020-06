627 E Almond Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING HOME WITH CONTEMPORARY FLARE! CORPORATE, EXECUTIVE, FACULTY. RESIDENTIAL FAMILY SMART HOME! ---SHORT TERM RENTALS ARE WELCOME. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR HIGH END UPGRADES, POSH LIVING & THE MOST SOPHISTICATED IN TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN LOOK NO FURTHER. THIS HOME IS AN ARCHITECTUAL DESIGN CONTENDER. BEAUTIFUL UPGRADES AND COMPLETELY REBUILT FROM THE GROUND UP 5 YEARS AGO. BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER TILE THROUGHOUT, FAMILY/LIVING ROOM WITH LARGE FLAT SCREEN TV, BUILT IN INVISIBLE SPEAKERS AND A BEAUTIFUL BLACK STONED FACED FIRE PLACE WITH SLEEK FIRE AREA. RECESSED LIGHTING, HIGH END CARPETING AND NEW BATHS WITH THE FINEST HARDWARE AND TILES THROUGHOUT. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES A WET BAR, FLAT SCREEN TV AND WALK IN SHOWER WITH GLASS BARN DOORS AND A JACUZZI SOAKING TUB. GOURMET KITCHEN OFFERS HIGH END APPLIANCES, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, DECORATIVE TILES AND ELEGANT DINING AREA THAT OPENS TO REAR YARD WITH PLENTY OF PRIVACY AND OUTDOOR SPEAKERS AND OUTDOOR SHOWER AREA. ALSO FEATURES GLASS FACED GARAGE DOOR ATTACHED TO HOME AND A SECURITY GATE FOR ADDED PRIVACY.IF YOU WANT DESIGN, LOCATION AND FINE LIVING THIS IS IT! EVERYTHING FUNCTIONS FROM YOUR I PHONE OR I PAD. YOU WILL LOVE THE QUALITY AND DESIGN OF THIS MASTERPIECE. WALKING DISTANCE TO OLD TOWNE AND MINUTES TO ANGEL STADIUM OR HONDA CENTER.