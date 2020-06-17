5931 E Rocking Horse Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Great investment opportunity…. Private end unit in the exclusive guard gated community of Rocking Horse Ridge. Home offers lovely views of the neighboring hills. Bright and light home with vaulted ceilings and laminate wood flooring. Highly desired floor plan offers 2 master suites upstairs and a convenient main floor bedroom and bath. Updated kitchen with granite counters and views of the neighboring hills. Spacious 2 car attached garage and guest parking spaces close by. Enjoy your weekends and evenings in the spacious and private patio or walk over to swim at the community Pool and Spa. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, freeways along with hiking and biking trails at Peters Canyon. Highly rated and distinguished local public and private schools.