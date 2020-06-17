All apartments in Orange
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
5931 E Rocking Horse Way
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 AM

5931 E Rocking Horse Way

5931 East Rocking Horse Way · No Longer Available
Location

5931 East Rocking Horse Way, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Great investment opportunity…. Private end unit in the exclusive guard gated community of Rocking Horse Ridge. Home offers lovely views of the neighboring hills. Bright and light home with vaulted ceilings and laminate wood flooring. Highly desired floor plan offers 2 master suites upstairs and a convenient main floor bedroom and bath. Updated kitchen with granite counters and views of the neighboring hills. Spacious 2 car attached garage and guest parking spaces close by. Enjoy your weekends and evenings in the spacious and private patio or walk over to swim at the community Pool and Spa. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, freeways along with hiking and biking trails at Peters Canyon. Highly rated and distinguished local public and private schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5931 E Rocking Horse Way have any available units?
5931 E Rocking Horse Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5931 E Rocking Horse Way have?
Some of 5931 E Rocking Horse Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5931 E Rocking Horse Way currently offering any rent specials?
5931 E Rocking Horse Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5931 E Rocking Horse Way pet-friendly?
No, 5931 E Rocking Horse Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 5931 E Rocking Horse Way offer parking?
Yes, 5931 E Rocking Horse Way offers parking.
Does 5931 E Rocking Horse Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5931 E Rocking Horse Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5931 E Rocking Horse Way have a pool?
Yes, 5931 E Rocking Horse Way has a pool.
Does 5931 E Rocking Horse Way have accessible units?
No, 5931 E Rocking Horse Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5931 E Rocking Horse Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5931 E Rocking Horse Way has units with dishwashers.
