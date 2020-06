Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Desirable neighborhood of The Village with a community pool. This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms home has vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, plantation shutters. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and with sliding doors that open up to patio area. Lots of natural light. Living room has built-ins and fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom with on-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Close to shopping and walking distance to El Modena hiking trails.