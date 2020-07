Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Home In Quiet Neighborhood Of Orange - Property Id: 207139



Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in a quite family oriented neighborhood of Orange. Freshly painted, new heating and cooling system, with a two car garage. A must see. Tenant pays for water, gas, electric and trash. Landlord pays for lawn service.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207139

Property Id 207139



(RLNE5674478)