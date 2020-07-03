All apartments in Orange
534 South Bedford Road
Last updated December 18 2019 at 10:45 PM

534 South Bedford Road

534 South Bedford Road · No Longer Available
Location

534 South Bedford Road, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful single story 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a large lot in the city of Orange is available immediately! Features include remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, self closing cabinets and stainless steel appliances, updated electrical and plumbing systems, updated bathrooms, tankless water heater, upgraded dual paned windows, central heat and air conditioning, 2 car garage and a private back yard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. No smoking. Pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

