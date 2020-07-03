534 South Bedford Road

Amenities

Wonderful single story 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a large lot in the city of Orange is available immediately! Features include remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, self closing cabinets and stainless steel appliances, updated electrical and plumbing systems, updated bathrooms, tankless water heater, upgraded dual paned windows, central heat and air conditioning, 2 car garage and a private back yard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. No smoking. Pets will be considered.