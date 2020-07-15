All apartments in Orange
Last updated December 15 2019 at 8:19 AM

511 N Pageant Dr

511 North Pageant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

511 North Pageant Drive, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This home is fantastically situated in a beautiful community in Orange! Right next to Grijalva Park which includes a sports center, trails and a beautiful playground! This beautiful unit is in a quiet corner of this gated community that features 2 sparkling pools and lush common areas with lovely shade trees and meticulously maintained grounds. This 3 story town home offers a 2-1/2 car garage on the bottom level where you will find laundry hookups. The main entry level is light and bright and has 2 separate living spaces. The two bedrooms upstairs feature ensuite bathrooms. The master suite is flooded with natural light and has a huge soaking tub you can enjoy after those long, hard days! Upgraded double paned windows keep the home nice and quiet, while the plantation shutters add style while allowing all that natural sunlight to pour into the home. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 N Pageant Dr have any available units?
511 N Pageant Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 N Pageant Dr have?
Some of 511 N Pageant Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 N Pageant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
511 N Pageant Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 N Pageant Dr pet-friendly?
No, 511 N Pageant Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 511 N Pageant Dr offer parking?
Yes, 511 N Pageant Dr offers parking.
Does 511 N Pageant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 N Pageant Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 N Pageant Dr have a pool?
Yes, 511 N Pageant Dr has a pool.
Does 511 N Pageant Dr have accessible units?
No, 511 N Pageant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 511 N Pageant Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 N Pageant Dr has units with dishwashers.
