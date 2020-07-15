511 N Pageant Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This home is fantastically situated in a beautiful community in Orange! Right next to Grijalva Park which includes a sports center, trails and a beautiful playground! This beautiful unit is in a quiet corner of this gated community that features 2 sparkling pools and lush common areas with lovely shade trees and meticulously maintained grounds. This 3 story town home offers a 2-1/2 car garage on the bottom level where you will find laundry hookups. The main entry level is light and bright and has 2 separate living spaces. The two bedrooms upstairs feature ensuite bathrooms. The master suite is flooded with natural light and has a huge soaking tub you can enjoy after those long, hard days! Upgraded double paned windows keep the home nice and quiet, while the plantation shutters add style while allowing all that natural sunlight to pour into the home. This is a must see!