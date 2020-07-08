All apartments in Orange
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard

490 North Rancho Santiago Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

490 North Rancho Santiago Boulevard, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful two story Spanish style home with circular drive way and views of the nearbyl hills. Enjoy a large private enclosed back yard with citrus trees and a comfortable patio to relax in. Downstairs bedroom with sliding glass door to back yard to enjoy cool evening breezes, plus a separate downstairs bathroom, with walk in shower. Wood stairs, tile and wood flooring throughout , no carpet here. Bright East facing kitchen with walk in pantry, open floor plan and lots of natural light. Two car attached garage with indoor laundry. Conveniently located to 91/55/22/5 freeways. Home is tastefully furnished. Home may be leased furnished or unfurnished, same price. Small dog may be considered with additional $40 per month. Washer/dryer/fridge included. 1 year, short term lease or month to month okay. Immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard have any available units?
490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard have?
Some of 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard offers parking.
Does 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard have a pool?
No, 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

