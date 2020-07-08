490 N Rancho Santiago Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful two story Spanish style home with circular drive way and views of the nearbyl hills. Enjoy a large private enclosed back yard with citrus trees and a comfortable patio to relax in. Downstairs bedroom with sliding glass door to back yard to enjoy cool evening breezes, plus a separate downstairs bathroom, with walk in shower. Wood stairs, tile and wood flooring throughout , no carpet here. Bright East facing kitchen with walk in pantry, open floor plan and lots of natural light. Two car attached garage with indoor laundry. Conveniently located to 91/55/22/5 freeways. Home is tastefully furnished. Home may be leased furnished or unfurnished, same price. Small dog may be considered with additional $40 per month. Washer/dryer/fridge included. 1 year, short term lease or month to month okay. Immediate move in.