Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM

470 N Olive

470 North Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

470 North Olive Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
4 Bedroom 4 Bath new construction just walking distance of Chapman University, these units were designed to be turnkey. Inside are four single bedrooms with closets and private individual bathrooms with shower baths. Living area has storage closets just off of the full kitchen with refrigerator, range stove, and dishwasher,new LED recessed lights and air conditioning . There is a private patio for the ground floor tenants, attached 2 car garage equipped with 220V Charger for electric vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 N Olive have any available units?
470 N Olive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 470 N Olive have?
Some of 470 N Olive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 N Olive currently offering any rent specials?
470 N Olive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 N Olive pet-friendly?
No, 470 N Olive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 470 N Olive offer parking?
Yes, 470 N Olive offers parking.
Does 470 N Olive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 N Olive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 N Olive have a pool?
No, 470 N Olive does not have a pool.
Does 470 N Olive have accessible units?
No, 470 N Olive does not have accessible units.
Does 470 N Olive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 N Olive has units with dishwashers.

