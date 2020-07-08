470 N Olive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

4 Bedroom 4 Bath new construction just walking distance of Chapman University, these units were designed to be turnkey. Inside are four single bedrooms with closets and private individual bathrooms with shower baths. Living area has storage closets just off of the full kitchen with refrigerator, range stove, and dishwasher,new LED recessed lights and air conditioning . There is a private patio for the ground floor tenants, attached 2 car garage equipped with 220V Charger for electric vehicles.