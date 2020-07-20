4546 E Blue Jay Avenue

Amenities

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in A Single Family neighborhood lies this welcoming Gem. Park in the 3-car Garage with direct interior access. As you walk through the ornate door, to your left is a sunken living room with Stone layered Fireplace. Spiral-type staircase takes you upstairs to the Very Large and Welcoming Master Bedroom with Master Bath and large walk-in closet Area. Large tub in Master bedroom with Bay window overlooking the rear Yard. Large Bright and Airy bedrooms upstairs with one bedroom downstairs. Large roundabout kitchen with Breakfast Bar area, eating area and Dining area all located next to it. Bright and cheery eating area overlooks the entertainment den area with well laid out tile patterns. Beautiful Rear Yard with Covered Patio, and dual lawn areas to the right of the beautiful plants. This is a must see home.