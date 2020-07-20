All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
4546 E Blue Jay Avenue
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM

4546 E Blue Jay Avenue

4546 East Blue Jay Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4546 East Blue Jay Avenue, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Nestled in a cul-de-sac in A Single Family neighborhood lies this welcoming Gem. Park in the 3-car Garage with direct interior access. As you walk through the ornate door, to your left is a sunken living room with Stone layered Fireplace. Spiral-type staircase takes you upstairs to the Very Large and Welcoming Master Bedroom with Master Bath and large walk-in closet Area. Large tub in Master bedroom with Bay window overlooking the rear Yard. Large Bright and Airy bedrooms upstairs with one bedroom downstairs. Large roundabout kitchen with Breakfast Bar area, eating area and Dining area all located next to it. Bright and cheery eating area overlooks the entertainment den area with well laid out tile patterns. Beautiful Rear Yard with Covered Patio, and dual lawn areas to the right of the beautiful plants. This is a must see home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue have any available units?
4546 E Blue Jay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue have?
Some of 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4546 E Blue Jay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue offers parking.
Does 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue have a pool?
No, 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4546 E Blue Jay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles