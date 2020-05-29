448 N Londonderry Lane

Amenities
Available to see on June 8 only. Call your agent or Matthew Fletcher to schedule a showing time. Do not just show up. Thank you. Charming, quiet and clean 3 bed / 2.5 bath end unit in the gated Cambridge community in Orange. Bonus loft/office area too (see floor plan and photos) The home faces the community green belt and is a short walk to the pool and spa. The largest floor plan in the community, this home boasts 3 bedrooms and the loft/office and 2 full baths upstairs, with an additional half bathroom downstairs, totally 1,800 sq. ft. The master suite has a walk-in closet and huge bathroom with dual sinks, large bathtub, and separate shower with newer frame-less shower door. There is the added convenience of a dedicated inside laundry area as well as an attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage cabinets. The stainless steel kitchen appliances are 2 years old, and the washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. Pets will be considered, so please tell us about them. Current lease ends June 19. Available for move-in around June 27 or later. Showings on June 8 with appointment only.