Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

448 N Londonderry Lane

448 North Londonderry Lane · (949) 677-3618
Location

448 North Londonderry Lane, Orange, CA 92869

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available to see on June 8 only. Call your agent or Matthew Fletcher to schedule a showing time. Do not just show up. Thank you. Charming, quiet and clean 3 bed / 2.5 bath end unit in the gated Cambridge community in Orange. Bonus loft/office area too (see floor plan and photos) The home faces the community green belt and is a short walk to the pool and spa. The largest floor plan in the community, this home boasts 3 bedrooms and the loft/office and 2 full baths upstairs, with an additional half bathroom downstairs, totally 1,800 sq. ft. The master suite has a walk-in closet and huge bathroom with dual sinks, large bathtub, and separate shower with newer frame-less shower door. There is the added convenience of a dedicated inside laundry area as well as an attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage cabinets. The stainless steel kitchen appliances are 2 years old, and the washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. Pets will be considered, so please tell us about them. Current lease ends June 19. Available for move-in around June 27 or later. Showings on June 8 with appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 N Londonderry Lane have any available units?
448 N Londonderry Lane has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 N Londonderry Lane have?
Some of 448 N Londonderry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 N Londonderry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
448 N Londonderry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 N Londonderry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 N Londonderry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 448 N Londonderry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 448 N Londonderry Lane does offer parking.
Does 448 N Londonderry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 N Londonderry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 N Londonderry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 448 N Londonderry Lane has a pool.
Does 448 N Londonderry Lane have accessible units?
No, 448 N Londonderry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 448 N Londonderry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 N Londonderry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
