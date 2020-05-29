448 N Londonderry Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Available to see on June 8 only. Call your agent or Matthew Fletcher to schedule a showing time. Do not just show up. Thank you. Charming, quiet and clean 3 bed / 2.5 bath end unit in the gated Cambridge community in Orange. Bonus loft/office area too (see floor plan and photos) The home faces the community green belt and is a short walk to the pool and spa. The largest floor plan in the community, this home boasts 3 bedrooms and the loft/office and 2 full baths upstairs, with an additional half bathroom downstairs, totally 1,800 sq. ft. The master suite has a walk-in closet and huge bathroom with dual sinks, large bathtub, and separate shower with newer frame-less shower door. There is the added convenience of a dedicated inside laundry area as well as an attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage cabinets. The stainless steel kitchen appliances are 2 years old, and the washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. Pets will be considered, so please tell us about them. Current lease ends June 19. Available for move-in around June 27 or later. Showings on June 8 with appointment only.