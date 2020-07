447 South Grand

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

- WELCOME TO THIS 1910 HIP ROOF COTTAGE IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWNE! CALIFORNIA DROUGHT TOLERANT FRONT YARD, REAR ALLEY ACCESS WITH A DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE AND MATURE SHADE TREE IN THE BACK YARD. CHARMING FRONT PORCH AWAITS TO ENJOY THE SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF OLD TOWNE. A CRAFTSMAN DOOR SAYS WELCOME HOME. THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURES A DEN/OFFICE/BEDROOM, LIVING ROOM THAT OPENS INTO THE REMODELED KITCHEN WITH LARGE EATING AREA. THE KITCHEN HAS SHAKER STYLE WHITE CABINETRY, BEAUTIFUL QUARTZITE COUNTERS (THAT IS REAL QUARTZ STONE), WHITE SUBWAY TILE BACK SPLASH, QUALITY BOSCH STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDING 5 BURNER GAS STOVE WITH EURO RANGE HOOD, DISHWASHER AND STAINLESS SINK. A SEPARATE LAUNDRY AREA AND A TANK LESS HOT WATER HEATER. THE MAIN FLOOR HAS THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH DUAL CLOSETS AND IS CONNECTED TO THE TILE ACCENTED BATH INCLUDING A SOAKING TUB AND STEP DOWN INTO A WALK IN NO DAM, NO DOOR SHOWER. THE ORIGINAL OVAL PEDESTAL SINK STANDS PROUDLY IN THE ROOM. A BEAUTIFUL PLACE TO GET READY IN THE MORNING. UPSTAIRS THERE ARE 2 BEDROOMS WITH WALK -IN CLOSETS, A LARGE BATH WITH A TUB/SHOWER AND AN UPSTAIRS FAMILY ROOM/OFFICE/RETREAT. CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING TO KEEP COOL OR ENJOY THE REAR YARD COVERED PATIO UNDER THE HUGE HISTORIC SHADE TREE.



