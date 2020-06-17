444 South Tustin Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This great Orange rental features 2 large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. There is a large front patio that is enclosed and leads into the living room and dining area. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood floors. There is a half bath downstairs along with inside laundry hook-ups and direct access to the two car garage. Upstairs is the large master bedroom with a sitting area/office, two closets and a balcony along with a second good sized bedroom. Refrigerator is included. Washer and Dryer hookup. The ideal location is within walking distance to Old Towne Orange, Chapman University and is just a short drive to Peter's Canyon, Irvine Regional Park, The Block at Orange and so much more!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/444-s-tustin-st-orange-ca-92866-usa-unit-c2/8b2fd373-7f22-4394-8175-704bc97a1bb7



(RLNE5075136)