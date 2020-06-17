All apartments in Orange
Orange, CA
444 South Tustin Street
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

444 South Tustin Street

444 S Tustin St · No Longer Available
Location

444 S Tustin St, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This great Orange rental features 2 large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. There is a large front patio that is enclosed and leads into the living room and dining area. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood floors. There is a half bath downstairs along with inside laundry hook-ups and direct access to the two car garage. Upstairs is the large master bedroom with a sitting area/office, two closets and a balcony along with a second good sized bedroom. Refrigerator is included. Washer and Dryer hookup. The ideal location is within walking distance to Old Towne Orange, Chapman University and is just a short drive to Peter's Canyon, Irvine Regional Park, The Block at Orange and so much more!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/444-s-tustin-st-orange-ca-92866-usa-unit-c2/8b2fd373-7f22-4394-8175-704bc97a1bb7

(RLNE5075136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 South Tustin Street have any available units?
444 South Tustin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 South Tustin Street have?
Some of 444 South Tustin Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 South Tustin Street currently offering any rent specials?
444 South Tustin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 South Tustin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 South Tustin Street is pet friendly.
Does 444 South Tustin Street offer parking?
Yes, 444 South Tustin Street offers parking.
Does 444 South Tustin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 South Tustin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 South Tustin Street have a pool?
No, 444 South Tustin Street does not have a pool.
Does 444 South Tustin Street have accessible units?
No, 444 South Tustin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 444 South Tustin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 South Tustin Street has units with dishwashers.
