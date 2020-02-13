444 S Tustin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Darling home located in the wonderful community of The Gables! Two large bedrooms with an adjoined office perfect for working from home. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Nice size dining area adjacent to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Upstairs leads to the bedrooms with spacious closets, ceiling fans, and full bath. Rich wood flooring, recessed lighting and new paint make this home move in ready. Lots of storage cabinets, downstairs powder room and individual laundry room for full size washer and dryer. This home has a great location as it sits in a desirable interior location. There is a large front patio that is enclosed by newer vinyl fencing, perfect for entertaining. Direct access to the one car garage and an additional assigned parking spot. Centrally located and close to freeways and shopping.