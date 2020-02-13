All apartments in Orange
444 S Tustin Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

444 S Tustin Street

444 South Tustin Street · No Longer Available
Location

444 South Tustin Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Darling home located in the wonderful community of The Gables! Two large bedrooms with an adjoined office perfect for working from home. Open kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Nice size dining area adjacent to the family room with a cozy fireplace. Upstairs leads to the bedrooms with spacious closets, ceiling fans, and full bath. Rich wood flooring, recessed lighting and new paint make this home move in ready. Lots of storage cabinets, downstairs powder room and individual laundry room for full size washer and dryer. This home has a great location as it sits in a desirable interior location. There is a large front patio that is enclosed by newer vinyl fencing, perfect for entertaining. Direct access to the one car garage and an additional assigned parking spot. Centrally located and close to freeways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 S Tustin Street have any available units?
444 S Tustin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 S Tustin Street have?
Some of 444 S Tustin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 S Tustin Street currently offering any rent specials?
444 S Tustin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 S Tustin Street pet-friendly?
No, 444 S Tustin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 444 S Tustin Street offer parking?
Yes, 444 S Tustin Street offers parking.
Does 444 S Tustin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 S Tustin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 S Tustin Street have a pool?
No, 444 S Tustin Street does not have a pool.
Does 444 S Tustin Street have accessible units?
No, 444 S Tustin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 444 S Tustin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 S Tustin Street has units with dishwashers.
