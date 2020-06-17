All apartments in Orange
435 W KELLY Avenue
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

435 W KELLY Avenue

435 West Kelly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

435 West Kelly Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
WALK TO THE ORANGE CIRCLE!!! Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath unit near the Orange Circle and Chapman University. Large living room. Bedroom had a walk-in closet. Ceiling fans. Patio/balcony. Two assigned parking spaces. Please note the the property is adjacent to the Metrolink railroad tracks and may experience daytime train traffic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 W KELLY Avenue have any available units?
435 W KELLY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 W KELLY Avenue have?
Some of 435 W KELLY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 W KELLY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
435 W KELLY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 W KELLY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 435 W KELLY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 435 W KELLY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 435 W KELLY Avenue does offer parking.
Does 435 W KELLY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 W KELLY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 W KELLY Avenue have a pool?
No, 435 W KELLY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 435 W KELLY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 435 W KELLY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 435 W KELLY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 W KELLY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
