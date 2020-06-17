WALK TO THE ORANGE CIRCLE!!! Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath unit near the Orange Circle and Chapman University. Large living room. Bedroom had a walk-in closet. Ceiling fans. Patio/balcony. Two assigned parking spaces. Please note the the property is adjacent to the Metrolink railroad tracks and may experience daytime train traffic.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 435 W KELLY Avenue have any available units?
435 W KELLY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 W KELLY Avenue have?
Some of 435 W KELLY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 W KELLY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
435 W KELLY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.