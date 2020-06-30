All apartments in Orange
429 South Hill Street

429 South Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

429 South Hill Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful home in a fantastic location features an open floor plan that has an abundance of natural light, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms plus a powder room. This very open floor plan with high ceilings and recessed lighting, private balcony's, fireplace, plantation shutters, expansive kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, separate laundry room, and two car garage. Large basement /storage area. Large rear terraced yard. Beautiful home with a view located at the base of Panorama Heights. Location is steps away from El Modena Park with picnic area, play ground, and baseball field. Walking distance to the Branch Library, and Jordan Elementary School. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 South Hill Street have any available units?
429 South Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 South Hill Street have?
Some of 429 South Hill Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 South Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
429 South Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 South Hill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 South Hill Street is pet friendly.
Does 429 South Hill Street offer parking?
Yes, 429 South Hill Street offers parking.
Does 429 South Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 South Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 South Hill Street have a pool?
No, 429 South Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 429 South Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 429 South Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 429 South Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 South Hill Street does not have units with dishwashers.

