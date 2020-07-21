426 W Linden Drive

Amenities
3-story end unit town home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac
3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths
Vaulted ceilings
Stainless steel appliances
Tons of storage
Walk in kitchen pantry
Master bedroom features two separate closets
Formal living and dining rooms
Gas fireplace
High speed fiber internet included
Wood shutters throughout
Water softener
2 bay garage with Direct Access
French doors leading to private, exclusive use patio.
Forced air A/C unit
Community amenities include:
Pool and spa
Walking distance to the Steve Ambriz Sports Park, and Santa Ana River Trail with paved bike path all the way to the beach
Centrally located between the 57, 55, 91, 22, and 5 freeways.
Villa Park school district.
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,895 Security Deposit can be paid in 2 payments!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.
