426 W Linden Drive

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House MONDAY SEPTEMBER 16th.

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 6:00pm-7:00pm



There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!



3-story end unit town home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac

3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths

Vaulted ceilings

Stainless steel appliances

Tons of storage

Walk in kitchen pantry

Master bedroom features two separate closets

Formal living and dining rooms

Gas fireplace

High speed fiber internet included

Wood shutters throughout

Water softener

2 bay garage with Direct Access

French doors leading to private, exclusive use patio.

Forced air A/C unit



Community amenities include:

Pool and spa

Walking distance to the Steve Ambriz Sports Park, and Santa Ana River Trail with paved bike path all the way to the beach

Centrally located between the 57, 55, 91, 22, and 5 freeways.

Villa Park school district.

Welcome Home!



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,895 Security Deposit can be paid in 2 payments!



This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE#01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



