426 W Linden Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

426 W Linden Drive

426 West Linden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

426 West Linden Drive, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Enticing 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Multi Level home in Orange with 2 car garage - Enticing 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Multi Level home in Orange with 2 car garage

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House MONDAY SEPTEMBER 16th.
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 6:00pm-7:00pm

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

3-story end unit town home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac
3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths
Vaulted ceilings
Stainless steel appliances
Tons of storage
Walk in kitchen pantry
Master bedroom features two separate closets
Formal living and dining rooms
Gas fireplace
High speed fiber internet included
Wood shutters throughout
Water softener
2 bay garage with Direct Access
French doors leading to private, exclusive use patio.
Forced air A/C unit

Community amenities include:
Pool and spa
Walking distance to the Steve Ambriz Sports Park, and Santa Ana River Trail with paved bike path all the way to the beach
Centrally located between the 57, 55, 91, 22, and 5 freeways.
Villa Park school district.
Welcome Home!

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,895 Security Deposit can be paid in 2 payments!

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE#01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5108531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 W Linden Drive have any available units?
426 W Linden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 W Linden Drive have?
Some of 426 W Linden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 W Linden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
426 W Linden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 W Linden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 W Linden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 426 W Linden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 426 W Linden Drive offers parking.
Does 426 W Linden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 W Linden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 W Linden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 426 W Linden Drive has a pool.
Does 426 W Linden Drive have accessible units?
No, 426 W Linden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 426 W Linden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 W Linden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
