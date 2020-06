Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this 3 story townhome in the community of Manana in Orange. Lots of natural light and windows in this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with hardwood floors throughout, plus a patio and a balcony with no one below you. Inside main level laundry access. The two car garage is attached for easy access. Close to the 57, 5, 55 shopping.