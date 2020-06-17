396 N Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking

This beautiful turnkey home is perfectly located in a quiet well-kept neighborhood. Features include a new stove/oven, washer, and dryer There is an inside laundry and extra-large storage closet in the hall that could be used for a pantry. The huge great room with vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and a two-sided fireplace has endless possibilities. The cozy kitchen has a breakfast nook with a bay window and a tall counter. There is new carpet and blinds

in the hall and 3 bedrooms. One of the two full baths has an extra-large jetted tub. In addition to the air conditioner, there is a whole house fan

for extra comfort. There is a handy storage shed in the back yard. The yard features two citrus trees and the landscaping is maintained by the

landlords Gardner. The property is conveniently located close to Chapman University and is near shopping and schools with easy freeway access. Bring

your customers to this great home, they will not be disappointed!