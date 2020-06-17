All apartments in Orange
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:00 AM

396 N Park Lane

396 North Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

396 North Park Lane, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful turnkey home is perfectly located in a quiet well-kept neighborhood. Features include a new stove/oven, washer, and dryer There is an inside laundry and extra-large storage closet in the hall that could be used for a pantry. The huge great room with vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and a two-sided fireplace has endless possibilities. The cozy kitchen has a breakfast nook with a bay window and a tall counter. There is new carpet and blinds
in the hall and 3 bedrooms. One of the two full baths has an extra-large jetted tub. In addition to the air conditioner, there is a whole house fan
for extra comfort. There is a handy storage shed in the back yard. The yard features two citrus trees and the landscaping is maintained by the
landlords Gardner. The property is conveniently located close to Chapman University and is near shopping and schools with easy freeway access. Bring
your customers to this great home, they will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 N Park Lane have any available units?
396 N Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 396 N Park Lane have?
Some of 396 N Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 N Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
396 N Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 N Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 396 N Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 396 N Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 396 N Park Lane offers parking.
Does 396 N Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 396 N Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 N Park Lane have a pool?
No, 396 N Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 396 N Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 396 N Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 396 N Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 396 N Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

