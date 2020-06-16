All apartments in Orange
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:20 AM

385 N. Center St.

385 North Center Street · (714) 788-0847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

385 North Center Street, Orange, CA 92866

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 385 N. Center St. · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
385 N. Center St. Available 05/31/20 2 Bed 1 Bath Old Towne Orange - Simple 2 Bed 1 Bath unit that is part of a duplex in the Old Towne Orange area. This home sits in the front part of a connected duplex with no common wall shared with the rear unit. The living room is open to the kitchen with connected windows that lookout to the street towards Chapman University. There is a small eating area within the kitchen. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, with 4 burner gas stove. Each one of the two bedrooms has deep closets with overhead storage space, with more storage space cabinets in the hallway. In the bathroom off the hallway you have a shower tub with a vanity sink. The home has central heating and air conditioning for the whole home. Outside you have a shared driveway that is wide enough for all tenants of the duplex to enter, leave, and park easily. You have a 1 car attached garage with a man door that can be accessed from the backyard patio. Inside the garage you have Washer/Dryer gas hookups. Water and trash is paid for by the landlord.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4832059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 N. Center St. have any available units?
385 N. Center St. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 N. Center St. have?
Some of 385 N. Center St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 N. Center St. currently offering any rent specials?
385 N. Center St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 N. Center St. pet-friendly?
No, 385 N. Center St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 385 N. Center St. offer parking?
Yes, 385 N. Center St. does offer parking.
Does 385 N. Center St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 385 N. Center St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 N. Center St. have a pool?
No, 385 N. Center St. does not have a pool.
Does 385 N. Center St. have accessible units?
No, 385 N. Center St. does not have accessible units.
Does 385 N. Center St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 N. Center St. does not have units with dishwashers.
