384 South Olive Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal parking ceiling fan some paid utils

carpet ceiling fan furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

This quaint two-story townhome is in a nice quiet neighborhood, a short walk from Urth Caffe and soon to be Bosscat Kitchen & Libations in the Orange Circle.



The townhome apartment is walking distance to Chapman University, Hart Park, and Orange train station.



Bright and airy, dual pane windows, ceiling fans, LED recessed lighting, washer/dryer hookups, designated parking space included.

No Pets. No Smoking. Includes water, waste and landscaping services.



Easy access to major freeways (SR-22, SR-57, I-5, SR-55) SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Available September 1, 2019. 1-year lease. Limited furnishing available upon request.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orange-ca?lid=12629040



