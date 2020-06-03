All apartments in Orange
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

384 South Olive Street

384 South Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

384 South Olive Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This quaint two-story townhome is in a nice quiet neighborhood, a short walk from Urth Caffe and soon to be Bosscat Kitchen & Libations in the Orange Circle.

The townhome apartment is walking distance to Chapman University, Hart Park, and Orange train station.

Bright and airy, dual pane windows, ceiling fans, LED recessed lighting, washer/dryer hookups, designated parking space included.
No Pets. No Smoking. Includes water, waste and landscaping services.

Easy access to major freeways (SR-22, SR-57, I-5, SR-55) SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Available September 1, 2019. 1-year lease. Limited furnishing available upon request.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orange-ca?lid=12629040

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5191779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 South Olive Street have any available units?
384 South Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 384 South Olive Street have?
Some of 384 South Olive Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 South Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
384 South Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 South Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 384 South Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 384 South Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 384 South Olive Street offers parking.
Does 384 South Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 South Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 South Olive Street have a pool?
No, 384 South Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 384 South Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 384 South Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 384 South Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 384 South Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.

