355 S. Orange Street

355 S. Orange St. Orange CA 92866 - Old Town Orange living right at home!!! Live minutes to local downtown nightlife including many dining options, shopping, antiques, local schools and so much more. This cozy two bedroom one bathroom just became available and features alot of charm. Unit has an enclosed service porch with washer and dryer hookups. Includes a two car garage that is detached tenants are to park inside of the garage or use street parking their is not parking in the shared driveway. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant with the exception of water.1 year lease minimum. Please contact today to schedule a showing text/call Stephanie 714-602-0741



(RLNE5606363)