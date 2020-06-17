All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

355 S. Orange Street

355 South Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

355 South Orange Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
355 S. Orange St. Orange CA 92866 - Old Town Orange living right at home!!! Live minutes to local downtown nightlife including many dining options, shopping, antiques, local schools and so much more. This cozy two bedroom one bathroom just became available and features alot of charm. Unit has an enclosed service porch with washer and dryer hookups. Includes a two car garage that is detached tenants are to park inside of the garage or use street parking their is not parking in the shared driveway. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant with the exception of water.1 year lease minimum. Please contact today to schedule a showing text/call Stephanie 714-602-0741

(RLNE5606363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 S. Orange Street have any available units?
355 S. Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 355 S. Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
355 S. Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 S. Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 355 S. Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 355 S. Orange Street offer parking?
Yes, 355 S. Orange Street offers parking.
Does 355 S. Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 S. Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 S. Orange Street have a pool?
No, 355 S. Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 355 S. Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 355 S. Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 355 S. Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 S. Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 S. Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 S. Orange Street does not have units with air conditioning.

