Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

350 S Center Street

350 South Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

350 South Center Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walking distance to the Old Town Orange Plaza. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath spread out over 600 sq ft of living space. Property boasts a spacious living room and dining area. Recent upgrades include new paint and new lush carpet throughout. New ceiling fans in both bedrooms. The kitchen has been upgraded with new LED lighting, new stainless steel sink and new stylish quartz countertops. Property includes a private 1 car garage and additional parking spot. Qualifying income and credit a must. This charmer won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

