350 S Center Street.

Walking distance to the Old Town Orange Plaza. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath spread out over 600 sq ft of living space. Property boasts a spacious living room and dining area. Recent upgrades include new paint and new lush carpet throughout. New ceiling fans in both bedrooms. The kitchen has been upgraded with new LED lighting, new stainless steel sink and new stylish quartz countertops. Property includes a private 1 car garage and additional parking spot. Qualifying income and credit a must. This charmer won't last long.