Orange, CA
3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A

3405 East Hammond Circle · (949) 677-8528
Orange
Location

3405 East Hammond Circle, Orange, CA 92869

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A · Avail. now

$2,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Townhome | Desirable Orange Location - This spacious townhome has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and comes complete with a two-car garage. With 1228 sqft, it offers plenty of storage space, a gourmet kitchen, large master suite and bathroom, spacious rooms, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, new paint, and private patio! In-unit washer and dryer! This beautiful home is nestled away in the Westbury community and is near top-rated schools, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants freeway access several beaches, the Metro link, and the charming Old Towne Orange Historic District. This rental will go fast.

(RLNE4787623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A have any available units?
3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A have?
Some of 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A does offer parking.
Does 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A has a pool.
Does 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
