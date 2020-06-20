3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Spacious Townhome | Desirable Orange Location - This spacious townhome has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and comes complete with a two-car garage. With 1228 sqft, it offers plenty of storage space, a gourmet kitchen, large master suite and bathroom, spacious rooms, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, new paint, and private patio! In-unit washer and dryer! This beautiful home is nestled away in the Westbury community and is near top-rated schools, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants freeway access several beaches, the Metro link, and the charming Old Towne Orange Historic District. This rental will go fast.



(RLNE4787623)