All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A

3405 E Hammond Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3405 E Hammond Cir, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Townhome | Desirable Orange Location - This spacious townhome has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and comes complete with a two-car garage. With 1228 sqft, it offers plenty of storage space, a gourmet kitchen, large master suite and bathroom, spacious rooms, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, new paint, and private patio!

This beautiful home is nestled away in the quiet, serene and safe community of Westbury, and is near top rated schools, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants freeway access several beaches, the Metro link, and the charming Old Towne Orange Historic District. This rental will go fast so reach out and schedule a showing!

(RLNE4787623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A have any available units?
3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A have?
Some of 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A offers parking.
Does 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A has a pool.
Does 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles