3405 East Hammond Circle Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Townhome | Desirable Orange Location - This spacious townhome has 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and comes complete with a two-car garage. With 1228 sqft, it offers plenty of storage space, a gourmet kitchen, large master suite and bathroom, spacious rooms, walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, new paint, and private patio!



This beautiful home is nestled away in the quiet, serene and safe community of Westbury, and is near top rated schools, parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants freeway access several beaches, the Metro link, and the charming Old Towne Orange Historic District. This rental will go fast so reach out and schedule a showing!



(RLNE4787623)