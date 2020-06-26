All apartments in Orange
338 East Briardale Avenue

Location

338 East Briardale Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo in Orange features a one garage garage, upgraded flooring, updated bathrooms, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and custom cabinets, master bedroom with walk in closet, central heat and air conditioning and gas fireplace with electric starter. Owner pays for HOA. Garage is a shared garage with other units. Shared washer and dryer room. Available immediately. No cats. Small dogs will be considered. No smoking. Please contact Sandra at 949.689.7227.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 East Briardale Avenue have any available units?
338 East Briardale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 East Briardale Avenue have?
Some of 338 East Briardale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 East Briardale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
338 East Briardale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 East Briardale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 East Briardale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 338 East Briardale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 338 East Briardale Avenue offers parking.
Does 338 East Briardale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 East Briardale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 East Briardale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 338 East Briardale Avenue has a pool.
Does 338 East Briardale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 338 East Briardale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 338 East Briardale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 East Briardale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
