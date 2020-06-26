338 East Briardale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo in Orange features a one garage garage, upgraded flooring, updated bathrooms, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and custom cabinets, master bedroom with walk in closet, central heat and air conditioning and gas fireplace with electric starter. Owner pays for HOA. Garage is a shared garage with other units. Shared washer and dryer room. Available immediately. No cats. Small dogs will be considered. No smoking. Please contact Sandra at 949.689.7227.