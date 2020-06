Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Very upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bath home with European wood floors, designer paint, recessed lighting throughout, and custom wood blinds. Gorgeous kitchen with white shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counter tops with a marble back splash. The bathroom has a large tub with marble and mosaic tiles. A large master bedroom with walk in closet and sliding door leading to a covered patio with beautiful private yard.