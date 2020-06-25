3340 E Collins Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Ideal Central Orange County location in a quiet & quaint neighborhood. Surrounded by lovely greenbelts, parks, and grounds. come home to a light and bright single level vaulted ceilings home with cozy brick fireplace, and relaxing patio with view. Inside this remodeled and update unit, everything from dual pane Milgard windows to beautiful wood laminate floor through out the unit, with a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful glazed cabinets with stainless dishwasher, range, oven, hood, and microwave. This is an end unit with only one common wall, one door garage and one carport space. This community is bordering the beautiful Villa Park and the neighborhood is just fantastic. Come see for yourself, everything you need in a single level open & airy space.