Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:07 AM

3340 E Collins Avenue

3340 E Collins Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3340 E Collins Ave, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Ideal Central Orange County location in a quiet & quaint neighborhood. Surrounded by lovely greenbelts, parks, and grounds. come home to a light and bright single level vaulted ceilings home with cozy brick fireplace, and relaxing patio with view. Inside this remodeled and update unit, everything from dual pane Milgard windows to beautiful wood laminate floor through out the unit, with a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful glazed cabinets with stainless dishwasher, range, oven, hood, and microwave. This is an end unit with only one common wall, one door garage and one carport space. This community is bordering the beautiful Villa Park and the neighborhood is just fantastic. Come see for yourself, everything you need in a single level open & airy space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 E Collins Avenue have any available units?
3340 E Collins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3340 E Collins Avenue have?
Some of 3340 E Collins Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 E Collins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3340 E Collins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 E Collins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3340 E Collins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3340 E Collins Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3340 E Collins Avenue offers parking.
Does 3340 E Collins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 E Collins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 E Collins Avenue have a pool?
No, 3340 E Collins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3340 E Collins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3340 E Collins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 E Collins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3340 E Collins Avenue has units with dishwashers.
