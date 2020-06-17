3337 E Rosedale Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic townhouse style condo located in a premium location withing the gated HOA with pool views and a large private back patio. Freshly painted and gorgeous flooring. Two car garage with roll-up garage door and direct entry into the unit. Inside laundry room, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, appliances, stove and dining area next to the living room. Large living room with sliding glass door to the back patio area and nice and tall ceilings. Half bathroom downstairs for guests. Bright skylight & large windows. 3 large bedrooms, a full bath-tub/shower combo. Large master bedroom suite and pool views, master bathroom has a spacious walk-in closet and compartmentalized baths, soaking tub, dual widespread sink faucets, vanity area and a separate walk-in shower. This gated HOA includes a tropical like pool area, a large heated spa and plenty of greenbelts. Conveniently located close to Grijalva park, walking/bike trails, the toll roads, the 55/22 freeways and Old Towne Orange.