Orange, CA
3337 E Rosedale Lane
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

3337 E Rosedale Lane

3337 East Rosedale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3337 East Rosedale Lane, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Fantastic townhouse style condo located in a premium location withing the gated HOA with pool views and a large private back patio. Freshly painted and gorgeous flooring. Two car garage with roll-up garage door and direct entry into the unit. Inside laundry room, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, appliances, stove and dining area next to the living room. Large living room with sliding glass door to the back patio area and nice and tall ceilings. Half bathroom downstairs for guests. Bright skylight & large windows. 3 large bedrooms, a full bath-tub/shower combo. Large master bedroom suite and pool views, master bathroom has a spacious walk-in closet and compartmentalized baths, soaking tub, dual widespread sink faucets, vanity area and a separate walk-in shower. This gated HOA includes a tropical like pool area, a large heated spa and plenty of greenbelts. Conveniently located close to Grijalva park, walking/bike trails, the toll roads, the 55/22 freeways and Old Towne Orange.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 E Rosedale Lane have any available units?
3337 E Rosedale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3337 E Rosedale Lane have?
Some of 3337 E Rosedale Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 E Rosedale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3337 E Rosedale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 E Rosedale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3337 E Rosedale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3337 E Rosedale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3337 E Rosedale Lane offers parking.
Does 3337 E Rosedale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 E Rosedale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 E Rosedale Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3337 E Rosedale Lane has a pool.
Does 3337 E Rosedale Lane have accessible units?
No, 3337 E Rosedale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 E Rosedale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3337 E Rosedale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
