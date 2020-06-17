Beautiful home in the gated community of Cambridge. Attached 2 car garage with upstairs full size washer and dryer. Open kitchen with a large half bath and massive storage closet. Fresh paint and gorgeous new luxury vinyl plank throughout. Upstairs is the master suite with a large walk in closet and dual vanities. Two secondary bedrooms and full bath are at the opposite end of the upstairs. Entry is through a spacious gated courtyard. The community features a pool and nearby walking/running trails all adjacent to Grijalva sports park. You are only a short bike ride away from Old Towne Orange's award winning eateries and Chapman University.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3320 E Penzance Lane have any available units?
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
What amenities does 3320 E Penzance Lane have?
Some of 3320 E Penzance Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 E Penzance Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3320 E Penzance Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.