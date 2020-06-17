All apartments in Orange
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

3320 E Penzance Lane

3320 East Penzance Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3320 East Penzance Lane, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in the gated community of Cambridge. Attached 2 car garage with upstairs full size washer and dryer. Open kitchen with a large half bath and massive storage closet. Fresh paint and gorgeous new luxury vinyl plank throughout. Upstairs is the master suite with a large walk in closet and dual vanities. Two secondary bedrooms and full bath are at the opposite end of the upstairs. Entry is through a spacious gated courtyard. The community features a pool and nearby walking/running trails all adjacent to Grijalva sports park. You are only a short bike ride away from Old Towne Orange's award winning eateries and Chapman University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 E Penzance Lane have any available units?
3320 E Penzance Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 E Penzance Lane have?
Some of 3320 E Penzance Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 E Penzance Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3320 E Penzance Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 E Penzance Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3320 E Penzance Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3320 E Penzance Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3320 E Penzance Lane offers parking.
Does 3320 E Penzance Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3320 E Penzance Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 E Penzance Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3320 E Penzance Lane has a pool.
Does 3320 E Penzance Lane have accessible units?
No, 3320 E Penzance Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 E Penzance Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3320 E Penzance Lane has units with dishwashers.
