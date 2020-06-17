3320 E Penzance Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Beautiful home in the gated community of Cambridge. Attached 2 car garage with upstairs full size washer and dryer. Open kitchen with a large half bath and massive storage closet. Fresh paint and gorgeous new luxury vinyl plank throughout. Upstairs is the master suite with a large walk in closet and dual vanities. Two secondary bedrooms and full bath are at the opposite end of the upstairs. Entry is through a spacious gated courtyard. The community features a pool and nearby walking/running trails all adjacent to Grijalva sports park. You are only a short bike ride away from Old Towne Orange's award winning eateries and Chapman University.