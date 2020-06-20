All apartments in Orange
328 S California Street

328 South California Street
Location

328 South California Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This great family home is on one of the most desirable quiet, tree-lined streets in Orange. This mid-century home is super clean. This flexible floor plan offers spacious bedrooms, formal living room with beautiful picture window, separate family room with cozy fireplace . Both the interior and exterior have been recently painted. According to the landlord, the AC is newer and the plumbing has been re-done. The bedrooms are all very spacious with abundant closet space. The cozy family room with fireplace right off the kitchen is great for family gatherings. Convenient inside laundry is located hear the kitchen area. The park-like backyard with a large covered patio has orange and lemon trees. It is in close proximity to Palmyra Elementary, freeways, shopping, restaurants, hospitals, etc. and is walking distance to Old Towne Orange.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 S California Street have any available units?
328 S California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 S California Street have?
Some of 328 S California Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 S California Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 S California Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 S California Street pet-friendly?
No, 328 S California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 328 S California Street offer parking?
Yes, 328 S California Street does offer parking.
Does 328 S California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 S California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 S California Street have a pool?
No, 328 S California Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 S California Street have accessible units?
No, 328 S California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 S California Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 S California Street has units with dishwashers.
