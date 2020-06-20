328 S California Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This great family home is on one of the most desirable quiet, tree-lined streets in Orange. This mid-century home is super clean. This flexible floor plan offers spacious bedrooms, formal living room with beautiful picture window, separate family room with cozy fireplace . Both the interior and exterior have been recently painted. According to the landlord, the AC is newer and the plumbing has been re-done. The bedrooms are all very spacious with abundant closet space. The cozy family room with fireplace right off the kitchen is great for family gatherings. Convenient inside laundry is located hear the kitchen area. The park-like backyard with a large covered patio has orange and lemon trees. It is in close proximity to Palmyra Elementary, freeways, shopping, restaurants, hospitals, etc. and is walking distance to Old Towne Orange.