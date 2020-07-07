All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue

3139 East Chapman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3139 East Chapman Avenue, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This condo offers the best luxuries! The kitchen is upgraded with brand new dark wood cabinets, glossy granite counter tops, and completed with brand newer appliances! Both bathrooms have been renovated with matching vanities and granite counter tops. This unit also includes a covered patio with space for a BBQ and seating. The property is privately located in a nice, clean, quiet community minutes away from shopping, freeways, nature trails, hospitals and schools. It is ready for immediate move in! This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue have any available units?
3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue have?
Some of 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue offer parking?
No, 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles