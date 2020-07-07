3139 E CHAPMAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This condo offers the best luxuries! The kitchen is upgraded with brand new dark wood cabinets, glossy granite counter tops, and completed with brand newer appliances! Both bathrooms have been renovated with matching vanities and granite counter tops. This unit also includes a covered patio with space for a BBQ and seating. The property is privately located in a nice, clean, quiet community minutes away from shopping, freeways, nature trails, hospitals and schools. It is ready for immediate move in! This is a must see!