Orange, CA
3063 W Chapman Ave
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:14 AM

3063 W Chapman Ave

3063 W Chapman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3063 W Chapman Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Insensitive and saving (Cash)
350.00$ Dollars Discount Personally)applied In leasing our beautiful Appartment. With covered Parking and 24hrs gated, towards 5 moth of remaining lease
Time moving flexibility 2 days short Notice Appartment available June 7th leasing till December 21St 2019
Resort style living in the heart Orange of county near Disney land and An Angele stadium.
The new tenet must qualified to take over the in his name.
Original rent 188,8.00 per-month
3rd floor corner corner Appartment 751 Sqt in Top floor with latest appliances and in house washer and dryer plus 24hrs gated covered parking 24hrs Gym, movie theater room, Party and snooker room with kitchen where you can cook and have party Atlese 50 Guests. Swimming pool,Jackoze heated, near the Pool Grills , BBQ and sitting facilities like Restaurant can sit with family and drinks part with friends!From the roof able to see Disney fireworks Every night 9.30 to 9.45

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3063 W Chapman Ave have any available units?
3063 W Chapman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3063 W Chapman Ave have?
Some of 3063 W Chapman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3063 W Chapman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3063 W Chapman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3063 W Chapman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3063 W Chapman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3063 W Chapman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3063 W Chapman Ave offers parking.
Does 3063 W Chapman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3063 W Chapman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3063 W Chapman Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3063 W Chapman Ave has a pool.
Does 3063 W Chapman Ave have accessible units?
No, 3063 W Chapman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3063 W Chapman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3063 W Chapman Ave has units with dishwashers.
