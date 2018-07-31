All apartments in Orange
3041 E Ruth Place

3041 East Ruth Place · No Longer Available
Location

3041 East Ruth Place, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to 3041 E Ruth Pl, a Single Level Dream Home in the Heart of Orange. This Home Showcases Four Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms and a Brilliant Floor Plan. The Spacious Living Room Includes Backyard Access Which is Perfect For Entertaining. The Kitchen Enjoys a Kitchen Nook, Courtyard Access, Breakfast Bar, Double Oven, Walk-In Pantry, as well as Ample Cabinet and Counter Space. The Adjacent Built-In Bar Occupies the Space of the Former Dining Room. The Master Bedroom Enjoys Two Closets, Make-Up Vanity, and a Private Master Bathroom. The Attached Two Car Garage is Currently Being Used As Additional Living Space. The Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Includes a Pergola, Multiple Seating Areas, Spa, Fire-Pit, and Built-In BBQ. Easy Access to the 5, 55, and 22 Freeways. Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and The Orange Circle Are Just Minutes Away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3041 E Ruth Place have any available units?
3041 E Ruth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3041 E Ruth Place have?
Some of 3041 E Ruth Place's amenities include garage, hot tub, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3041 E Ruth Place currently offering any rent specials?
3041 E Ruth Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3041 E Ruth Place pet-friendly?
No, 3041 E Ruth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3041 E Ruth Place offer parking?
Yes, 3041 E Ruth Place does offer parking.
Does 3041 E Ruth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3041 E Ruth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3041 E Ruth Place have a pool?
No, 3041 E Ruth Place does not have a pool.
Does 3041 E Ruth Place have accessible units?
No, 3041 E Ruth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3041 E Ruth Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3041 E Ruth Place does not have units with dishwashers.
