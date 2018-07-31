3041 E Ruth Place

Amenities

Welcome to 3041 E Ruth Pl, a Single Level Dream Home in the Heart of Orange. This Home Showcases Four Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms and a Brilliant Floor Plan. The Spacious Living Room Includes Backyard Access Which is Perfect For Entertaining. The Kitchen Enjoys a Kitchen Nook, Courtyard Access, Breakfast Bar, Double Oven, Walk-In Pantry, as well as Ample Cabinet and Counter Space. The Adjacent Built-In Bar Occupies the Space of the Former Dining Room. The Master Bedroom Enjoys Two Closets, Make-Up Vanity, and a Private Master Bathroom. The Attached Two Car Garage is Currently Being Used As Additional Living Space. The Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Includes a Pergola, Multiple Seating Areas, Spa, Fire-Pit, and Built-In BBQ. Easy Access to the 5, 55, and 22 Freeways. Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, and The Orange Circle Are Just Minutes Away.