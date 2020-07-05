All apartments in Orange
/
Orange, CA
/
3039 N Torrey Pine Lane
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

3039 N Torrey Pine Lane

3039 Torrey Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3039 Torrey Pine Lane, Orange, CA 92865
Northeast Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This remarkable, fully furnished home is ready to welcome you in. Enter from the private enclosed front porch into a beautiful Living room complete with a warm fire place, dinning area, full kitchen and large powder bathroom. Direct access to a finished Two-car attached garage. Upstairs is a large loft and full size washer and dryer laundry closet. Find a large bedroom and full bathroom next to the Loft. Making this home complete is the Master bedroom, extravagant master bathroom, large walk in closet and beautiful balcony to enjoy the evening sun set. This community has everything to be desired with a pool, tennis courts, park, and play ground to list a few.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane have any available units?
3039 N Torrey Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane have?
Some of 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3039 N Torrey Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane has a pool.
Does 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3039 N Torrey Pine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

