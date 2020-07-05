3039 N Torrey Pine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

This remarkable, fully furnished home is ready to welcome you in. Enter from the private enclosed front porch into a beautiful Living room complete with a warm fire place, dinning area, full kitchen and large powder bathroom. Direct access to a finished Two-car attached garage. Upstairs is a large loft and full size washer and dryer laundry closet. Find a large bedroom and full bathroom next to the Loft. Making this home complete is the Master bedroom, extravagant master bathroom, large walk in closet and beautiful balcony to enjoy the evening sun set. This community has everything to be desired with a pool, tennis courts, park, and play ground to list a few.