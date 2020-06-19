3009 N Main St

Amenities

Location! Location! Right on Main Street. Just across the street from the Main Place shopping mall.

Live the Urban lifestyle. Ground level has a retail studio space while your living areas are on the second and third floor. The unit has one of the best locations offering great visibility for your business. have 1 bedroom on second floor. The kitchen has plenty of storage cabinets, pantry, granite counter top. Enter the third floor to find your large master bedroom and a full bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. The ground level can either be a third bedroom, home office or a retail store front for a business. City Place is walking distance to 24 hour fitness, Macy, Nordstroms, Corner Bakery, Chipotle, The Coffee Bean and more. Don't miss your chance to rent this unit

No Dogs Allowed



