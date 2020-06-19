All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3009 N Main St

3009 North Main Street · (714) 300-8762
Location

3009 North Main Street, Orange, CA 92868

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $3495 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
24hr gym
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr gym
The Loft: Live/ Work at City Place, Santa Ana - Property Id: 55846

Location! Location! Right on Main Street. Just across the street from the Main Place shopping mall.
Live the Urban lifestyle. Ground level has a retail studio space while your living areas are on the second and third floor. The unit has one of the best locations offering great visibility for your business. have 1 bedroom on second floor. The kitchen has plenty of storage cabinets, pantry, granite counter top. Enter the third floor to find your large master bedroom and a full bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. The ground level can either be a third bedroom, home office or a retail store front for a business. City Place is walking distance to 24 hour fitness, Macy, Nordstroms, Corner Bakery, Chipotle, The Coffee Bean and more. Don't miss your chance to rent this unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55846
Property Id 55846

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5791034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 N Main St have any available units?
3009 N Main St has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 3009 N Main St currently offering any rent specials?
3009 N Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 N Main St pet-friendly?
No, 3009 N Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3009 N Main St offer parking?
No, 3009 N Main St does not offer parking.
Does 3009 N Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 N Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 N Main St have a pool?
No, 3009 N Main St does not have a pool.
Does 3009 N Main St have accessible units?
No, 3009 N Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 N Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 N Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 N Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 N Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
