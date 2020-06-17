All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

2916 N Santa Fe Place

2916 North Santa Fe Place · No Longer Available
Location

2916 North Santa Fe Place, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Immaculate single family detached home. Wood laminate flooring in all bedrooms, living room, dining room and staircase. The kitchen features granite counters, brushed nickel hardware, large single stainless steel sink, gas range, dishwasher, recessed lighting, breakfast bar, tile floors & walk in pantry. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, blinds, dual pane windows & walk in closets. There is a computer center upstairs with built a built in desk, cabinets & internet connections. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet, dressing area, dual vanity, shower, tub & private toilet. The other bedrooms are Jack & Jill with a shared bathroom. There's an additional guest bathroom on the main floor. The living room features a gas fireplace & cathedral ceilings. The large laundry room upstairs has lots of cabinets, large folding counter & hookups for full sized washer & dryer. There is a private fully fenced backyard & patio. The large 2 car garage has direct access to the home. Parking permit for a 3rd car is available. Located in a cul-de-sac, with plenty of guest parking. Easy freeway access. No smoking & no pets please. This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. The listing agent & broker have not verified the information & recommend that the tenant & their agent investigate all aspects of the property, home, neighborhood, school boundaries, etc. to their satisfaction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

