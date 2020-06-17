2916 N Santa Fe Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking internet access

Immaculate single family detached home. Wood laminate flooring in all bedrooms, living room, dining room and staircase. The kitchen features granite counters, brushed nickel hardware, large single stainless steel sink, gas range, dishwasher, recessed lighting, breakfast bar, tile floors & walk in pantry. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, blinds, dual pane windows & walk in closets. There is a computer center upstairs with built a built in desk, cabinets & internet connections. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet, dressing area, dual vanity, shower, tub & private toilet. The other bedrooms are Jack & Jill with a shared bathroom. There's an additional guest bathroom on the main floor. The living room features a gas fireplace & cathedral ceilings. The large laundry room upstairs has lots of cabinets, large folding counter & hookups for full sized washer & dryer. There is a private fully fenced backyard & patio. The large 2 car garage has direct access to the home. Parking permit for a 3rd car is available. Located in a cul-de-sac, with plenty of guest parking. Easy freeway access. No smoking & no pets please. This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. The listing agent & broker have not verified the information & recommend that the tenant & their agent investigate all aspects of the property, home, neighborhood, school boundaries, etc. to their satisfaction.