Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Perfect location walking distance to the circle! One bed one bath in historic building. New Carpet, New Paint, and New Blinds! Available now! Requirements are Minimum credit 600, minimum income 2x the rent, and minimum savings 2x the rent. Deposit $1,000, 12 month lease. Contact Robert for details and to view the property! This unit will be professionally cleaned before move in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.