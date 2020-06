2735 E Ruth Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

REMODELED 5 BATH 3 BATH ON A LARGE LOT. THE DOUBLE DOORS LEAD TO A FORMAL DINING ROOM AND A FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH A BRICK WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. THE KITCHEN FEATURES STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDING A BRAND NEW BUILT-IN 5 BURNER STOVE AND OVEN. STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED. LARGE EATING AREA/FAMILY ROOM WITH SLIDING GLASS DOORS OUT TO A NICE COVERED PATIO AND ELEVATED SUN DECK. POWDER ROOM FOR THE GUESTS AND A LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH THE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. 2 BEDROOMS ON MAIN LEVEL, THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS DUAL MIRRORED WARDROBE DOORS, CEILING FAN AND SLIDING DOORS OUT TO THE REAR YARD. THE MAIN BATH HAS A WALK-IN TUB/SHOWER.UPSTAIRS, 3 BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH WITH TUB/SHOWER. CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING, NEW PAINT, CEILING FANS, NEW BLINDS AND NEW FLOORING. DIRECT ACCESS TO A 2 CAR GARAGE.