2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome Overlooking Pool in Orange - Beautiful two story townhouse located in the peaceful tract of Vista Santiago and overlooking the community pool and spa. Three spacious bedrooms with high ceilings, 2.5 bathrooms and only one shared wall. Large living room with fireplace, central heat and air conditioning, formal dining area, two car direct access garage and plenty of guest parking. Available immediately. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Washer and dryer hookups. Owner supplies fridge. Owner pays HOA fees. HOA includes sparkling pool and spa.



