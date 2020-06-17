All apartments in Orange
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10

2720 East Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2720 East Walnut Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome Overlooking Pool in Orange - Beautiful two story townhouse located in the peaceful tract of Vista Santiago and overlooking the community pool and spa. Three spacious bedrooms with high ceilings, 2.5 bathrooms and only one shared wall. Large living room with fireplace, central heat and air conditioning, formal dining area, two car direct access garage and plenty of guest parking. Available immediately. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Washer and dryer hookups. Owner supplies fridge. Owner pays HOA fees. HOA includes sparkling pool and spa.

(RLNE2439142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 have any available units?
2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 have?
Some of 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 currently offering any rent specials?
2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 is pet friendly.
Does 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 offer parking?
Yes, 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 offers parking.
Does 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 have a pool?
Yes, 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 has a pool.
Does 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 have accessible units?
No, 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 E Walnut Ave Unit #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
