2710 E. Adams

Fabulous 4 bedroom with 1 bedroom guest house in Perfect Location!! - . This home is Located in the 'Presidents Streets' section of the City of Orange, near to Villa Park. The main house is 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story traditional home which has been totally rehabbed from the ground up. Main home is 2,038 square foot. of living space, on a 6,100 square foot lot, this property also has a full 400 square foot guest house and pool. The home has been completely remodeled and has a main floor Master Suite with spacious walk-in closet, bath with marble topped vanity and shower with rainfall shower head and stone floor. Renovated open concept kitchen, with solid wood Shaker style cabinets, quartz counter tops, new appliances and recessed lights. The living room has a new marble fireplace, windows and new wood-look flooring throughout the downstairs. Upstairs newer carpeting, laundry, mirror wardrobe doors and fully redone bath with new marble topped vanity. The guest house has been recently upgraded with newer floors, kitchen, bath and appliances with separate laundry area. Perfect for extended family or house guests.The front yard is landscaped offering lovely curb appeal and re-imagined patio area. This home features energy efficient solar panels to help keep utility costs at a minimum.

Go to 7G PropertyManagement.com for appt or call 714-378-1472

This home won't last!!



(RLNE5004389)