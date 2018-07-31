All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 2710 E. Adams.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
2710 E. Adams
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

2710 E. Adams

2710 East Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2710 East Adams Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous 4 bedroom with 1 bedroom guest house in Perfect Location!! - . This home is Located in the 'Presidents Streets' section of the City of Orange, near to Villa Park. The main house is 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story traditional home which has been totally rehabbed from the ground up. Main home is 2,038 square foot. of living space, on a 6,100 square foot lot, this property also has a full 400 square foot guest house and pool. The home has been completely remodeled and has a main floor Master Suite with spacious walk-in closet, bath with marble topped vanity and shower with rainfall shower head and stone floor. Renovated open concept kitchen, with solid wood Shaker style cabinets, quartz counter tops, new appliances and recessed lights. The living room has a new marble fireplace, windows and new wood-look flooring throughout the downstairs. Upstairs newer carpeting, laundry, mirror wardrobe doors and fully redone bath with new marble topped vanity. The guest house has been recently upgraded with newer floors, kitchen, bath and appliances with separate laundry area. Perfect for extended family or house guests.The front yard is landscaped offering lovely curb appeal and re-imagined patio area. This home features energy efficient solar panels to help keep utility costs at a minimum.
Go to 7G PropertyManagement.com for appt or call 714-378-1472
This home won't last!!

(RLNE5004389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 E. Adams have any available units?
2710 E. Adams doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 E. Adams have?
Some of 2710 E. Adams's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 E. Adams currently offering any rent specials?
2710 E. Adams is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 E. Adams pet-friendly?
No, 2710 E. Adams is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2710 E. Adams offer parking?
No, 2710 E. Adams does not offer parking.
Does 2710 E. Adams have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 E. Adams does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 E. Adams have a pool?
Yes, 2710 E. Adams has a pool.
Does 2710 E. Adams have accessible units?
No, 2710 E. Adams does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 E. Adams have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 E. Adams does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles