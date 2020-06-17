2682 N Pampas St.

Amenities

2683 Pampas Orange CA 92865 - Lovely three bedroom single family residence located between batavia/glassell off of Lincoln Avenue in Orange. Close to Fletcher Elementary School, Local parks, shopping and freeways. This home features hardwood floor throughout with tile in both bathrooms. Upgraded granite counters with stainless steel appliances, dining room opens into the living room which creates a great space for entertaining. Large two car garage with laundry area. Additional room built within the garage that is insulated and was previously used as a home office. Please email management or text 714-602-0741 to schedule am appointment with Stephanie.



Disclosure: Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic we ask that only serious renters who are looking to move within the next 30 days respond. This unit is available now and ready to move in to the first qualified applicants. We will be limiting showings to try and increase the spread and do our part for the community. Property to be professionally cleaned and sanitized prior to occupancy.



Applications are available only online at www.7gpropertymanagement.com/availability you click on the availability section and then on this property address then hit apply now.



