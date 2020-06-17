All apartments in Orange
2682 N Pampas St.
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:56 AM

2682 N Pampas St.

2682 North Pampas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2682 North Pampas Street, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2683 Pampas Orange CA 92865 - Lovely three bedroom single family residence located between batavia/glassell off of Lincoln Avenue in Orange. Close to Fletcher Elementary School, Local parks, shopping and freeways. This home features hardwood floor throughout with tile in both bathrooms. Upgraded granite counters with stainless steel appliances, dining room opens into the living room which creates a great space for entertaining. Large two car garage with laundry area. Additional room built within the garage that is insulated and was previously used as a home office. Please email management or text 714-602-0741 to schedule am appointment with Stephanie.

Disclosure: Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic we ask that only serious renters who are looking to move within the next 30 days respond. This unit is available now and ready to move in to the first qualified applicants. We will be limiting showings to try and increase the spread and do our part for the community. Property to be professionally cleaned and sanitized prior to occupancy.

Applications are available only online at www.7gpropertymanagement.com/availability you click on the availability section and then on this property address then hit apply now.

(RLNE5653759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2682 N Pampas St. have any available units?
2682 N Pampas St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2682 N Pampas St. have?
Some of 2682 N Pampas St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2682 N Pampas St. currently offering any rent specials?
2682 N Pampas St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2682 N Pampas St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2682 N Pampas St. is pet friendly.
Does 2682 N Pampas St. offer parking?
Yes, 2682 N Pampas St. offers parking.
Does 2682 N Pampas St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2682 N Pampas St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2682 N Pampas St. have a pool?
No, 2682 N Pampas St. does not have a pool.
Does 2682 N Pampas St. have accessible units?
No, 2682 N Pampas St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2682 N Pampas St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2682 N Pampas St. does not have units with dishwashers.

